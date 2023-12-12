NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 28.51 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 100.91 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.83 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.26 to 1 ratio. There were 2000 advancers and 2510 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 150 stocks reached a 52 week high and 113 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .82% for the day; a total of 132.52 points. The current value is 16,354.25.

The Dow Jones index closed up .48% for the day; a total of 173.01 points. The current value is 36,577.94. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-1.28%) while Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.73%.

