NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 27.74 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 401.1 This is the 3rd straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.35 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.44 to 1 ratio. There were 3528 advancers and 1448 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 27 stocks reached a 52 week high and 107 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.41% for the day; a total of 445.81 points. The current value is 13,535.71.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.81% for the day; a total of 932.27 points. The current value is 34,061.06. Procter & Gamble Company (The)(PG) had the largest percent change down (.74%) while Honeywell International Inc.(HON) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.47%.

