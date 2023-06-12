NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 20.62 points for the week, rising for the 3rd straight day

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 202.78 This is the 3rd straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.47 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.42 to 1 ratio. There were 2742 advancers and 1931 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 118 stocks reached a 52 week high and 41 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.76% for the day; a total of 255.94 points. The current value is 14,784.3.

The Dow Jones index closed up .56% for the day; a total of 189.55 points. The current value is 34,066.33. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-.96%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.52%.

