NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 18.05 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 88.45 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.29 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.35 to 1 ratio. There were 1333 advancers and 3129 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 11 stocks reached a 52 week high and 271 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .83% for the day; a total of 122.33 points. The current value is 14,837.57.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.22% for the day; a total of -74.15 points. The current value is 33,433.35. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-3.63%) while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.06%.

