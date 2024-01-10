NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 13.94 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 111.94 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.36 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.03 to 1 ratio. There were 2151 advancers and 2208 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 51 stocks reached a 52 week high and 54 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .69% for the day; a total of 114.34 points. The current value is 16,793.05.

The Dow Jones index closed up .45% for the day; a total of 170.57 points. The current value is 37,695.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.68%) while Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.06%.

