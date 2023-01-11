NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 106.98 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 189.04 This is the 4th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.92 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.21 to 1 ratio. There were 3334 advancers and 1507 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 70 stocks reached a 52 week high and 18 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.76% for the day; a total of 196.74 points. The current value is 11,402.52.

The Dow Jones index closed up .8% for the day; a total of 268.91 points. The current value is 33,973.01. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-1.84%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.02%.

