NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 100.91 points for the week, rising for the 5th straight day

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 200.56 This is the 5th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.56 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.08 to 1 ratio. There were 3409 advancers and 1107 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 312 stocks reached a 52 week high and 70 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.27% for the day; a total of 208.12 points. The current value is 16,562.37.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.4% for the day; a total of 512.3 points. The current value is 37,090.24. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-.83%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.