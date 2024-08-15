NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 4.99 points for the week, rising for the 6th straight day

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index 401.9 This is the 6th straight day of increase for the index. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.08 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.66 to 1 ratio. There were 3180 advancers and 1196 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 69 stocks reached a 52 week high and 61 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.46% for the day; a total of 467.47 points. The current value is 19,490.15.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.39% for the day; a total of 554.67 points. The current value is 40,563.06. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-2.1%) while Cisco Systems, Inc.(CSCO) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.8%.

