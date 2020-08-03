Nasdaq Closes at New High on Mega-Cap Interest
Investors entered the week stoked, sending market indexes into the green early Monday, and never looked back. Despite various levers of concern that may be pulled — a falling-out over congressional lawmaking to provide economic aid to those affected by the ongoing pandemic, the coronavirus case levels continuing to tick up ever higher, etc. — a trust in the backstopping of the markets by the Federal Reserve has put the proof to the maxim “Don’t Fight the Fed.”
The Dow finished up 0.9% or 236 points; the S&P 500 climbed to within spitting distance of 3300, up 0.72% to within 3% of its all-time high; and the Nasdaq met and set a new all-time closing high, +157 points, +1.47%, to 10,902.
The key to Nasdaq strength remains the mega-cap tech names, particularly Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT — the former of which posted superb earnings figures last week, while talk this morning of Microsoft’s interest in obtaining wildly popular China-based video-sharing app TikTok have spurred investment interest. The app, which has been compared to the national security threat akin to Huawei in the U.S., does not have a price tag publicly attached to the deal, but its high popularity does make it an intriguing consideration for Microsoft — especially in its potential to rival Facebook FB and Alphabet’s GOOGL YouTube.
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Take Two Interactive TTWO, a major video game developer, has far outperformed expectations on its fiscal Q1 top-line results reported after Monday’s close: $996 million in sales rocketed past the $844 million projected, which itself represented 100% growth year over year. Further, the company upped guidance for next quarter and fiscal year on its top-line: between %775-825 million for Q2 and between $2.8-2.9 billion for the full year. Shares are up 4% in late trading.
Commercial space enterprise company Virgin Galactic SPCE also put out Q2 results after Monday’s closing bell, missing the Zacks consensus by 2 cents to -30 cents per share, on revenues that are quite beside the point at this stage. This is a stock one buys on the story of its possibilities: much like SpaceX becoming the first private outer-space service company, Virgin Galactic is talking supersonic passenger jets in the future. The company announced it expects to raise $460 million on a 20 million share offer. SPCE shares are tumbling 8% in late trading.
There’s plenty more grist for the earnings mill where that came from. After Tuesday’s close, we look forward to earnings results from Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)-rated Disney DIS and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated Activision Blizzard ATVI.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Just Released: 5 Stocks Set to Double
Four Zacks experts each announce their single favorite pick with potential to gain +100% and more in the months ahead. Today, download the private Special Report that names these stocks and spotlights why their upside is so exceptional.
See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI): Free Stock Analysis Report
TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.