Nasdaq Climbs Firmly Into Positive Territory But Dow, S&P 500 Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Stocks are turning in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday, as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves following the recent upward move.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed firmly into positive territory, the Dow and the S&P 500 have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq is up 68.89 points or 0.5 percent at 14,830.45, the Dow is up 24.16 points or 0.1 percent at 37,272.51 and the S&P 500 is up 1.09 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 4,720.64.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders are taking a breather following the recent surge by the markets, which has lifted the Dow to record highs.

Optimism about the outlook for interest rates has contributed to the recent strength on Wall Street, although hopes for near-term interest rate cuts were partly offset by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams.

Williams told CNBC's "Squawk Box" the Fed is not "really talking about rate cuts right now" and is focused on whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to ensure inflation comes back down to 2 percent.

Nonetheless, the chances of a quarter point rate cut in March have jumped to 65.6 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

On the U.S. economic front, the Federal Reserve released a report showing a modest rebound in U.S. industrial production in the month of November.

The report said industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in November after slumping by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in October.

Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

The rebound in industrial production came as manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent in November after plunging by 1.2 percent in October following the resolution of strikes at several major automakers.

Sector News

Semiconductor and software stocks have shown strong moves to the upside, contributing to the advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Reflecting the strength in the sectors, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index are up by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Transportation stocks are also seeing considerable strength, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 1.2 percent to a four-month intraday high.

Meanwhile, interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks have moved to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones Utility Average and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index down by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index closed nearly unchanged and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.0 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved moderately higher over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 3.909 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.