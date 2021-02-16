Nasdaq Clearing says has appealed $36 mln fine by Swedish Financial watchdog

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Clearing has appealed a fine from Sweden's financial supervisory authority (FI) over deficiencies uncovered in the wake of a trader's default in 2018, the Nasdaq NDAQ.O subsidiary said on Tuesday.

The FI on Jan. 27 issued a warning and a 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.19 million) administrative fine to Nasdaq Clearing for insufficient follow-up of memberships, miscalculations of trading margins and over its risk management.

($1 = 8.2891 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

