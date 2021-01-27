Nasdaq Clearing fined $36 mln in Sweden over trader's default

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial supervisory authority (FI) has given Nasdaq Clearing an administrative fine of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36 million) in connection with the default of a power trader in 2018, the FI said on Wednesday.

The default of Norwegian trader Einar Aas, which left a 114 million euro ($138.6 million) hole in the clearing house buffers, showed serious deficiencies in Nasdaq Clearing's operations, such a insufficient margin calls, the FI said.

Nasdaq Clearing, a Swedish unit of Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O, had also violated EU regulation by investing its own funds in derivative contracts much too long after the default event, the regulator said.

"Together with other deficiencies that are presented in this decision, these breaches have created unacceptable risks in Nasdaq Clearing's operations, which could have had a very serious impact on the financial system," the FI's decision said.

Nasdaq said in a statement on Wednesday it had launched a comprehensive program to strengthen its resilience and robustness immediately after the default, and will thoroughly analyse the FI's decision before deciding on any next steps.

