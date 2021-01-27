Nasdaq Clearing fined $36 mln in Sweden over trader's default

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial supervisory authority (FI) has issued Nasdaq Clearing an administrative fine of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36 million) in connection with the default of a power trader in 2018, the FI said on Wednesday.

The default of Norwegian trader Einar Aas, which left a 114 million euro ($138.6 million) hole in the clearing house buffers, showed serious deficiencies in Nasdaq Clearing's operations, such a insufficient margin calls, the FI said.

($1 = 8.3057 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

