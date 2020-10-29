Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index (CELS)

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment themes. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.

This week, Mark Marex, CFA, discusses the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index:

Highlights:

- Index launched on November 17, 2006, ticker: CELS

- Modified market-cap weighted methodology with maximum weight of 8% for Top 5 constituents, capped at 4% for all others

Reconstituted semiannually in March and September Selection criteria driven by Clean Edge’s proprietary classification of clean energy companies US-listed securities only, but index may include non-US companies with ADRs

- Index composition is highly concentrated with Top 15 constituents (out of 44 total) representing 68.5% of index weight as of market open October 27

Top constituent: NIO (Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer) at 9.7% weight thanks to recent outperformance Tesla ranked #4 largest at 6% weight, no other companies with market cap >$100Bn

- High degree of sector diversification, with 30% of weight coming from Oil & Gas (ICB sector classification which includes Renewable Energy names like SolarEdge Technologies (7%) and Enphase Energy (6.7%), both in the Top 5 constituents by weight)

Approximately 16% weightings across each of Utilities/Consumer Goods/Industrials 12% for Technology, 8% for Basic Materials

- Geographic diversification: 70% of index weight comes from US-based firms, 30% from International (mostly Canada/China/Israel)

- Diversification across the size factor: 34% of index weight comes from sub-$5Bn market cap firms; 33% from $10-25Bn; 17% from $5-10Bn

- 2020 YTD performance as of October 26 significantly better than major market benchmarks, up almost 93%

Driven by NIO up 547% YTD; TSLA up 402%; ENPH up 297%; SEDG up 187%; smaller names RUN/PLUG/BLDP all up more than 100% each YTD

- Index is tracked by the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Ticker: QCLN) which broke out of a multiyear AUM range around $100MM and is now up to approximately $750MM

