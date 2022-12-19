US Markets
Nasdaq CEO to take on additional role as board chair

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

December 19, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman would take on the additional role of board chair.

Friedman replaces Michael Splinter, who will take on the role of lead independent director for the exchange operator.

Friedman has been Nasdaq's CEO for over five years. Under her watch, the company has diversified its offerings by focusing on software and anti-financial crime technology.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

