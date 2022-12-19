Nasdaq CEO to take on additional role as board chair

Adds details

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman would take on the additional role of board chair.

Friedman replaces Michael Splinter, who will take on the role of lead independent director for the exchange operator.

Friedman has been Nasdaq's CEO for over five years. Under her watch, the company has diversified its offerings by focusing on software and anti-financial crime technology.

