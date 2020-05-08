Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Urges Quick and Safe Action to Reignite the Economy

While the novel coronavirus pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, it has had a devastating effect on the economy, hitting almost every sector, with the potential for an even deeper impact. As companies and countries around the world begin reopening, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said it is imperative to take quick action in order to reignite all levers of the economy.

“At the end of the day, we’re always looking at how do we make sure that we can bring the economy back online,” Friedman said during a Washington Post Live interview with Opinion Writer Jonathan Capehart.

Restarting the economy is a big task, Friedman acknowledged, one that involves “making sure that we have the right guidelines to reopen offices; making sure that states and cities are doing what they can to support testing; and, making sure that people have ready access to testing and the results.” Those are the hurdles that we’ll have to get over to bring people back into a safe working environment, increase productivity and “turn on all of the economic engines.”

Throughout the crisis thus far, tens of millions of people have filed jobless claims, and many businesses are seeking significant financial assistance. To mitigate the damage, the Federal Reserve has taken swift, decisive actions with great authority, Friedman said, while the government has spent trillions of dollars in relief efforts.

While Freidman said she does not have a forecast for when the economy might bounce back, she believes that when either a treatment or a vaccine is developed that allows people to feel confident about gathering, the markets will start to recover as the fear surrounding the virus fades.

“We have to find a safe way to start to reengage,” Friedman continued. “I think the fastest way for us to ultimately get there is to create a sustainable way to reengage in a limited fashion to kick-in some elements of the economy that are completely shut [down]. Then allow the medical community to find its path, and hope that we can end this year with effective treatments that can allow us to come back together.”