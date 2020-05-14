Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Shares 3 Principles in Leadership Amid Times of Turmoil

As companies contemplate how to move forward in these unprecedented times, Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman shares three effective principles in leadership she has embraced since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Communication Is Critical

“The first thing is communication,” Friedman said recently in in a Bloomberg Television interview with David Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group Inc.

Since the outbreak, Friedman has increased her communications with employees, ramping up from a quarterly cadence for all-employee town halls to weekly or biweekly.

“Having that more informal way to communicate with employees – letting them see that you’re as concerned as they are, that you’re going through your own challenges, that you’re managing through the situation with confidence, that you’re a person too – [shows] the compassion and humanity that people are really craving right now.”

Friedman noted that she plans to continue the increased level of communications going forward.

Striking the Right Balance Between Safety and Business

As some businesses bring employees back into the workplace, Friedman stressed how essential it is to strike the right balance between employee safety and their ability to do their work.

“At the end of the day, as the leader of a company, our view is that our employees’ safety is first and foremost,” said Friedman. “I’ve been so heartened by the fact that CEOs that I’ve talked to are extremely focused on employee safety even when their businesses are completely impacted.”

Friedman acknowledged that Nasdaq employees’ return to their office will be voluntary for the foreseeable future.

“We have the luxury of patience – we have the ability to work from home very effectively,” Friedman said. “We will ask people if they want to come back voluntarily, and if they feel they can do it in a safe way, then we would like to start to reopen offices to give them that flexibility. But we then will put a whole lot of protocols in place inside the offices to make sure they stay safe.”

According to Friedman, some of those safety measures could include temperature testing, greater space between seating arrangements, and the wearing of masks in shared spaces.

Role in the Community

During the outbreak, businesses have been great stewards of the local communities.

“We are seeing right now what I call cooperative capitalism,” Friedman said. “Companies are giving back and contributing to their communities, giving away free services, buying food from farmers and giving it to food banks, changing manufacturing plans to manufacture ventilators. They are doing things that are not in their immediate short-term economic interest, but they know that is the way that they can help the entire economy make their way through this.”

She noted that Nasdaq has made sizable donations to three different charities, committing to COVID-19 response and relief efforts that focus on small businesses, food safety and global health.

The selected recipients include:

Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund – This initiative supports small business owners, which are a cornerstone of our economy.

World Central Kitchen– An initiative founded by chef José Andrés to create innovative solutions in alleviating poverty and hunger. The organization’s national #ChefsForAmerica campaign is feeding those in need, as well as guaranteeing steady revenue to those restaurants who can provide safe and healthy meals – and provide income to delivery drivers.

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund– This special program, created by the World Health Organization and the United Nations, finds new ways to track, understand and intervene in the spread of the virus. It helps patients and frontline workers get the care and supplies they need, while accelerating the development of vaccines, tests and treatments.

“I really am a big believer that we will make our way through this,” Friedman said.