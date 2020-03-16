Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Says the Markets Should Remain Open During Pandemic

As market volatility continued on Monday, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman explained why Nasdaq believes it is best to keep the markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, providing companies with access to capital on a ready basis.

Stocks halted for trading at the open Monday, which marked the third time in a week, despite the Federal Reserve slashing interest rates close to zero over the weekend as investors and traders assessed the mounting risks from the spreading coronavirus. While the market wide circuit breakers have worked well, according to Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh, some market commentators have started wondering if the markets should close until the worst of the pandemic has passed.

“It is critically important that the markets stay open in this time as opposed to trying to take breaks in the middle. I think that will just push off the situation a little bit and could create pent-up issues if you do close the markets,” Friedman said during an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Our view is that it’s much better to keep them open.”

Nasdaq is ready to operate markets remotely, Friedman said in a separate interview on CNBC. Over the past few weeks, the technology company has been instituting split and rotating teams, as well as encouraging employees to work from home.

“For market operations, we have a split-teams environment. They can operate the markets remotely, but right now, we are still operating in a split-team environment, with certain people coming into the office, and certain people working from home,” said Friedman.

Friedman noted that even amid a challenging market environment, a small healthcare company went public last Thursday, signaling the need companies still have to tap public markets.

“Particularly [for] companies that are working with this virus and managing through the situation, having access to capital on a ready basis is critically important to funding their operations,” Friedman said on Bloomberg TV.

So far this year, Nasdaq has welcomed 27 initial public offerings, Friedman said. But companies are now starting to put their IPOs on pause.

“We saw a strong March to June pipeline for our IPO market, but clearly the volatility and suppressed valuations will put the broader IPO market on hold,” Nasdaq Executive Vice President and Head of North American Market Services Tal Cohen told Yahoo! Finance. “That being said, we see a lot of potential issuers still engaging in preparations…and if we use S-1 [filings] as a proxy, we still see an interest level on par with what we saw in 2019.”

“Our economy is based on open access to markets, open access to capital, price transparency and the ability for investors to express themselves and manage their wealth in an open environment,” Friedman said. “It is a testament to our economy to demonstrate that we can manage the markets and allow investors to express their sentiment while we’re going through this situation.”