Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Reminds Us ‘We’re All in This Together’

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman offered a message of hope and resilience to the greater Nasdaq community. In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Friedman wrote, “No matter what, we’re in this together.”

Friedman also sought to reassure the community that the technology company continues to “get the job done for all those who rely on us,” highlighting how technology is fueling connections to news, markets and people like never before. But she also emphasized that our connections go beyond technology.

“The coronavirus pandemic reminds us that for all our perceived differences, the things that matter most are universal: taking care of all the people who make our lives rich and meaningful,” said Friedman.

“I’ve been focused first and foremost on the safety and well-being of the Nasdaq family, as well as the broader needs of the Nasdaq community, including all those who are listed on our exchanges, transact on our exchanges, and rely on our technologies,” she continued.

Friedman held a company-wide call on Friday to discuss this unprecedented moment in history. She noted that Nasdaq has established numerous policies aimed at keeping the team safe, including a new plan for global staff to operate across a combination of work-from-home, split teams and rotating staff schedules.

“Times of stress and uncertainty test us, and I’m so proud to see the Nasdaq team rise to the occasion,” said Friedman.

Against the backdrop of one of the most volatile markets periods in history, the Nasdaq stock exchange, as well as the 120 other markets around the world that are powered by Nasdaq technology, have performed as expected, Friedman said. Last week, the decline in the S&P 500 Index triggered the new 7% market wide circuit breaker (MWCB) twice, and both the halt and re-open worked well, according to Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh. Even as volumes and message traffic surge, Nasdaq is “well-prepared” to handle the influx, said Friedman.

“We’re looking out for each other, we’re staying focused, and we’re continuing to get the job done for all those who rely on us,” Friedman said.

To read the full Linkedin article, please click here.