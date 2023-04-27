Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Wins Gold Stevie® Award at the 21st Annual American Business Awards®

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence has been awarded with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement of Thought Leadership category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards®, also known as the Stevie® Awards, is the premier business award program in the United States. It was created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals around the world. In short, the Stevie® has become one of the most coveted prizes worldwide.

“The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence is poised to advance excellence in the boardroom and beyond,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Governance Solutions at Nasdaq. “We are delighted to receive this recognition andremain committed to building authentic connections and sharing insight to create a sustainable future for all.”

This year, 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them.”

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence is a convener of board members, executives and governance professionals dedicated to strengthening corporate governance in the boardroom and beyond.

For leadership insights and educational resources, we invite you to join the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

© 2023 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq’ ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate; however, such information is subject to change without notice. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this material, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.