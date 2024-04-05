Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Honored as Stevie Award Winner for Achievement in Thought Leadership

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence (the Center) was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Thought Leadership category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. As an honoree in the Achievement in Thought Leadership category, the Center is recognized for its active measures to develop its Advisory Council, Insights Councils, and community members as thought leaders and share their insights with the broader board and leadership audience.

Vanessa Mesics, Co-Head of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, expressed her gratitude by stating, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award which recognizes our commitment to thought leadership in corporate governance. This achievement underscores our dedication to fostering board effectiveness and driving long-term positive change.”

The Center's winning nomination highlights its exemplary efforts in advancing board effectiveness and its role as a trusted platform for education and collaboration among board members and leaders globally. American Business Awards judges recognized the Center's innovative approach and impact on shaping the future of board leadership.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

The Center looks forward to continuing its commitment to providing thought leadership resources for board members and executive leaders throughout 2025. For the latest resources, visit the Center’s robust Resource Library.

About the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence is a convener of board members, CEOs, executive leaders, governance professionals, and educators dedicated to strengthening board effectiveness. The Center serves as a hub for ongoing education, while also bringing together leaders that are shaping the corporate governance landscape.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.