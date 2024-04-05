Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Awarded with Gold Stevie Award

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence was recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award in Achievement for Thought Leadership in The 2024 Business Awards®.

Launched in 2022, the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence convenes over 5,500 board members, executives and governance professionals around the world to advance governance excellence. Through expert thought leadership and engaging events, the Center empowers board members and senior executives to lead with integrity, transparency and accountability while promoting a culture of innovation, curiosity and long-term value creation.

“Nasdaq is honored for being recognized in our commitment to corporate governance excellence. As the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence includes many content contributions from our collaborative community of members, this recognition is shared with them, and together we are dedicated to the vision of resilient growth leadership.” Said Byron Loflin, VP and Co-Head of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Center is being recognized with a Gold Stevie Award. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s winners from 3,700 submitted nominations from companies of all sizes and industries.

“The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence clearly embodies a forward-thinking approach to corporate governance, leveraging its unique position to provide invaluable resources and networking opportunities for board and executive leaders globally,” one judge wrote. “This commitment to excellence and innovation is setting a new standard in corporate governance, empowering leaders to navigate evolving challenges with confidence and foresight.”

Join the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence to receive exclusive corporate governance insights and shape the future of corporate governance.