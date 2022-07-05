Nasdaq Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Swiss IR Club

The Swiss IR Club, an organization that promotes the interests of the investor relations (IR) profession among Switzerland’s publicly-quoted companies, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. In honor of the milestone, Mike Keenan, Nasdaq’s head of Investor Relations for the EMEA region, spoke with two board members, Michael Stäheli and Hazel Winchester, about the club’s goals and recent initiatives.

Can you share a bit about your career and IR experience?

Hazel Winchester: I started my IR career in Toronto, Canada working in the IR department for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in 2000, where I was responsible for putting together the board reports, coordinating roadshows and conferences and was the point of contact, so I learned a lot.

Of course, even then, IR played an important role as you worked closely with the C-Suite and got a sense of the inner workings and the strategy of the company, which made it interesting even at the entry-level position. Currently, I am working in Switzerland as Head of IR for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and have been a board member for the IR club Schweiz since April 2021. The IR role, in general, continues to evolve, it has come a long way, and it continues to broaden, especially with the continued focus on ESG.

Michael Stäheli: I started in financial controlling and then worked for some time as a financial journalist. With the combination of these two competencies, the next step into IR and corporate reporting was hardly to be avoided. Over the last 20 years, I had the opportunity to work in different industries with large and smaller organizations. I saw different approaches and organizational set-ups and learned every day. In no other role do you learn quicker about an industry and company. Currently, I am Group Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PolyPeptide Group and have been a board member for the IR club Schweiz since April 2019. A good IR engagement program puts management in front of the right investors, builds trust and supports the appropriate valuation of the company in the market.

Turning to the IR club.ch, can you tell us about its goals and how you work?

Winchester: The IR club.ch was founded in 1992 to promote the interests of the IR professionals in Switzerland. The club currently has over 80 member companies. They employ more than 250 IR professionals, all of which are eligible to participate in the club’s activities. The IR club.ch is an interactive forum to share best practices, discuss relevant trends and develop the IR function in general. To achieve these goals, the IR club.ch hosts a variety of events every year and conducts member surveys. Our goal is to provide members with an environment where they can build their professional network. This year, the club turns 30, and we will host a summer celebration for its members and partners.

Can you share a recent initiative of the IR club.ch?

Winchester: Today, the challenges facing IR professionals are larger and developing faster than ever. The IR club continues to develop its activities to help and support the IR community in facing these challenges. Our goal is to provide members with an environment where they can build a network of IR contacts and exchange ideas in an informal setting. Recent events covered themes such as digital IR tools, trends in ESG reporting requirements or the AGM organization. We also organized events to introduce the corporate access teams to our member companies. Last year we had a particular focus on education and training where we launched the professional development section on our website to provide IR club members with greater access to exclusive IR-focused programs that support continuous professional development and advancement of investor relations professionals.

How has the changing investment landscape affected the role of IR professionals?

Stäheli: The IR role continues to evolve with regulatory change and emerging market practice. We currently go through turbulent times with new societal, political and economic realities. They affect listed companies as much as their current and potential investors. It is our role to moderate the dialogue with them, their advisors and rating agencies. This starts by providing adequate corporate transparency, increasingly also on non-financial matters. It includes an effective engagement, which has become more complex over recent years. Brokers are still important, but there is a growing direct engagement between corporates and investors. To make sure that, for example, CEO and CFO spend their valuable time effectively, one needs to prioritize and closely manage the process. A solid investor target list and the proper tracking and reporting of the engagement in a CRM system have become indispensable tools for IR.

What skills do you think can make an IR officer successful?

Stäheli: The deployment of a successful IR program is a collective effort with many functions involved. A shared understanding of its goals will help to ensure collaboration. Ultimately, the IR officer must be the trusted partner for the internal and external stakeholders. A successful IR officer needs the right blend of knowledge, analytical and communicative skills, as well as a service-minded personality. The IR role gets quite some visibility, but the IR officer should not take the bow. This is a highly versatile support role that should allow the management of a listed company to interact effectively with its investors and to allow investors to properly assess the value of the company.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR leaders?

Winchester: IROs should have a deep understanding of their company’s finances, strategy, governance and environmental goals. At the same time, they should be relationship builders, orchestrating the creation of teams and bringing the right decision-makers together so that their companies can communicate consistently and with a clear message. In a 24/7 news-saturated environment where ‘noise’ can drown out what is important, success comes from being selective and disciplined about which sources of information are fed into the effort, as well as what rises to the significance that merits landing on senior management’s radar.