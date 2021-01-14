Nasdaq Celebrates Companies Named to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2021

Nasdaq congratulates listed companies, clients and partners on their selection to Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work lists, a distinction that is determined strictly based on feedback provided by those who know a company best—the employees.

This year, Glassdoor issued lists focused on ten distinct categories in nine countries. At least a quarter of the 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. large companies category are Nasdaq-listed companies, including Adobe (ADBE), T-Mobile (TMUS) and several of the tech giants, including Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Several private companies also made the large companies list, such as Texas-based grocery giant H-E-B, zero-commission trading app Robinhood and security awareness training company KnowBe4.

The 50 Best Places to Work, a separate list focusing on U.S. small and medium companies, also featured some Nasdaq-listed companies, including biotech firm Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and social media tool and analytics provider Sprout Social (SPT). Private companies, such as enterprise stream processing platform Confluent, big data analytics software company ThoughtSpot, sales enablement software provider Highspot and patient communication software company Weave, all made that list for a third consecutive year.

“Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose.”

The awards for the Best Places to Work rely on feedback from employees who decided to anonymously submit a company review on Glassdoor. For the 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. large companies category, employers must have at least 75 ratings across the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees and at least 1,000 employees to be considered. Meanwhile, for the 50 Best Places to Work in the U.S. small and medium companies category, firms are required to have at least 30 ratings across the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees and fewer than 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility time frame.

To check out the full list of winners, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.