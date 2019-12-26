Nasdaq Celebrates 20 Years of Iconic Moments at MarketSite

This year, Nasdaq celebrates its 20th anniversary of MarketSite. Located in the heart of Times Square, MarketSite has been the site where global companies of all sizes have come for initial public offerings, bell-ringing ceremonies and much more.

Two decades ago, Nasdaq moved from Wall Street to Times Square. It was an enormous project that brought the action of Wall Street to the millions of people passing through Times Square, thanks to Nasdaq's eight-story-high video screen, dubbed the MarketSite Tower, and the glass-enclosed broadcast studio.

At MarketSite, Nasdaq welcomed some of the world's most innovative companies, from Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) to Peloton (PTON), which was the first to celebrate its IPO on the recently opened event space on the 10th floor of the global headquarters.

Congratulations to MarketSite on its 20th anniversary! OraSure has been honored to ring the Nasdaq opening bell to shine a light on the global efforts to eradicate HIV/AIDS for more than 10 years. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, OraSure Technologies

Here's a look at some of the significant milestones at Nasdaq MarketSite.

