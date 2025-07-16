Nasdaq Bull Market: 3 Historically Cheap Stocks That Can Easily Double Your Money

Key Points The Nasdaq Composite has been on a roller-coaster ride in 2025, with the index enduring a short-lived bear market that's now given way to a new bull market.

Although the stock market is historically pricey, pockets of value can still be found.

A trio of companies has the tools and intangibles needed to make their patient shareholders notably richer.

Though volatility is inherent in Wall Street, some years are more of a roller-coaster ride than others.

Through the first six and a half months of 2025, the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) neared an all-time high, fell into a bear market in early April, and has now rebounded back to a record high. In other words, the very-short-lived bear market has given way to another rip-roaring bull market for the Nasdaq.

However, value has been difficult to come by for quite some time. The S&P 500's Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) Ratio is knocking on the door of its third-priciest valuation when back-tested 154 years. The Nasdaq Composite tends to trade at an even more aggressive multiple.

But in spite of these challenges, a few amazing deals do still exist. The following three historically cheap stocks -- all of which I hold in my portfolio, so feel free to get your bias antennas out -- have the potential to double your money in the new Nasdaq bull market.

Sirius XM Holdings

The first phenomenal deal that can be had amid a historically pricey stock market is satellite-radio operator Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), which also happens to be a stock that billionaire money manager Warren Buffett has been buying with some degree of regularity.

One of the more unique aspects of Sirius XM's operating model is that it's a legal monopoly. Although it does fight for listeners with traditional and online radio, there isn't another company that possesses a license to operate satellite radio. Maintaining a legal monopoly affords Sirius XM a good degree of subscription pricing power.

Another factor that helps Sirius XM stand out among radio content providers is its omnichannel presence. Whereas most traditional radio companies generate almost all of their revenue from advertising, Sirius XM brought in only 19% of its net sales from ads in the March-ended quarter (via Pandora). While advertising is an excellent source of sales when the U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders, businesses aren't shy about slashing their marketing budgets during periods of economic turbulence.

Rather, Sirius XM generated more than 77% of its net sales in the first quarter from subscriptions. People subscribing to its services are much less likely to cancel than businesses are to pare back their ad spending during recessions. This means Sirius XM's operating cash flow is stable.

Additionally, Sirius XM has levers it can pull on the cost front to become more effective and efficient. Its cost-optimization efforts should translate into modestly higher margins over time.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings can be picked up right now by opportunistic investors for roughly 8.1 times forecast earnings per share (EPS) in 2026. This is demonstrably cheaper than its average forward P/E ratio of 13.71 over the trailing-five-year period. The icing on the cake is that you'll also net a 4.7% dividend yield for your patience.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A second historically cheap stock that can double your money in the new Nasdaq bull market is specialty drug developer BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN).

Aside from being profitable on a recurring basis, which is already a tough hill to climb in the drug-development space, what sets BioMarin apart from most other drug stocks is its ultrarare-disease focus. While there's risk involved with developing therapies that target relatively small groups of patients, there are ample rewards when a clinical trial is successful and the drug is approved by regulatory agencies.

In addition to providing a specific treatment option to patients where one may not have previously existed, ultrarare-disease therapies often face little or no competition. Further, there's not much pushback on high list prices from insurers since alternative treatment options rarely exist. In short, BioMarin has a pretty clear path to exceptionally high margins with its product portfolio.

For the moment, achondroplasia drug Voxzogo is its superstar. This therapy, which is designed to treat dwarfism in children, has label expansion opportunities that can increase its potential pool of treatable patients. Based on the $214 million in net sales for Voxzogo recorded in the first quarter, BioMarin's lead drug might top $900 million in full-year sales in 2025.

But there's far more to the BioMarin story than just Voxzogo. Its seven other approved therapies beyond Voxzogo, along with a handful of clinical-stage therapeutics, should help sustain double-digit sales growth through 2027. Management is forecasting full-year sales of at least $4 billion by 2027, which would be up from a reported $2.85 billion in 2024.

Investors can grab shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical for just 10.8 times forward-year EPS, which marks a jaw-dropping discount of 67% from its average forward-year earnings multiple over the last half-decade. In other words, BioMarin stock has never been cheaper, relative to its forward P/E ratio.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The third historically cheap stock with the potential to deliver triple-digit returns to investors in the new Nasdaq bull market is tire giant Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT).

The tire and rubber industry tends to be highly cyclical, which is actually fantastic news for long-term investors (myself included). Even though recessions are normal, healthy, and inevitable, they're historically short-lived. Since World War II ended in September 1945, the 12 U.S. recessions have resolved in an average of 10 months, with none surpassing 18 months in length.

In comparison, the average economic expansion has endured close to five years. This nonlinearity works in Goodyear's favor and results in extended periods of demand growth for tires and related services.

Similar to the other companies on the list, Goodyear has levers it can pull to reduce costs and make its operations more efficient. Recently, management has been overseeing the sale of noncore assets. In May, the company sold the Dunlop brand for $735 million in gross cash proceeds, and in February it divested its off-the-road tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company for $905 million. These deals are designed to reduce Goodyear's leverage and improve its operating efficiency.

The aging of vehicles on American roadways is another long-term catalyst for Goodyear Tire & Rubber. According to the latest report from S&P Global Mobility, the average age of U.S. cars and light trucks, based on registrations, was 12.8 years in 2025, up from an average of 11.1 years in 2012. This offers an uptick in opportunities for Goodyear to sell replacement tires to consumers, which typically generates juicier margins than selling tires directly to automakers on new vehicles.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber can be purchased for approximately 5.7 times forecast EPS in 2026, which equates to a 29% discount to its average forward P/E multiple since 2020.

Sean Williams has positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and Sirius XM. The Motley Fool recommends BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

