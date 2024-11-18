News & Insights

Nasdaq Bolstered Triple Digits on Tech Surge

November 18, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street returned to trading with mixed results, the Nasdaq standing out as the session's biggest winner after Tesla stock surged and boosted the broader tech sector. The Dow logged its third-straight loss, while the S&P 500 closed in the black ahead of the release of several blockbuster earnings reports.

Most notably, the biggest name in artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Nvidia (NVDA), will report quarterly results on Wednesday. In addition, several key reports from major retailers are due out this week, giving insight in the health of the economy and consumer spending ahead of the holiday season.

  1. After years of struggles, budget air travel company Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy. (CNBC)
  2. Home-builder confidence rose for the third-straight month in November. (MarketWatch)
Oil Futures Surge; Gold Prices Look to Snap Skid

Oil prices moved higher today, after President Joe Biden said he would allow Ukraine to hit further into Russia with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $2.14, or 3.2%, to settle at $69.16 a barrel -- their highest close in over a week.

Gold prices were on track to snap a six-day skid, as the U.S. dollar softened amid increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia. At last check, gold futures are 1.7% higher to trade at $2,614,60.

