Nasdaq Board Approves 3-for-1 Stock Split; Declares Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced its Board approved pursuing a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend. Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 29, 2022. The record date for the stock dividend is August 12, 2022, with a distribution date for the new shares of August 26, 2022.

The Board has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. The company noted that, on a split-adjusted basis, the dividend is economically equivalent to the pre-split quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share paid in the preceding quarter.

