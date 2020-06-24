Nasdaq Believes the Cloud Is the Future of Markets

In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, it has become more evident how important market infrastructure is to the financial services industry and the well-being of the global economy. With Nasdaq’s markets reaching a historic peak of more than 60 billion messages a day during the most volatile trading days, the future of the markets is in the cloud.

With many trading firms seeking the lowest network latency possible, the elasticity of the cloud may offer solutions to storing large volumes of data or running analytics that co-located infrastructure may not. “Outsourcing to a cloud-based managed service provider can reduce firms’ capital burden and allow them to focus resources on their core expertise and create differentiated offerings with a quick time to market,” Nasdaq Executive Vice Presidents Brad Peterson and Lars Ottersgård wrote in a newly published op-ed in Fortune entitled, “Stock Markets: The Future of Financial Markets Is in the Cloud.”

With fintech startups born in the cloud gaining traction by large marketplaces and broker-dealers, paired with a cloud-facilitated shift toward remote-working due to the pandemic, the cloud is now a tool that can help capital markets be “dynamic, consistent, and future-focused.” While Peterson and Ottersgård agree that “shifting on-premises operations to the cloud will allow us to leverage evolving industry trends, launch new offerings quickly, improve service, as well as manage costs, risks, and unexpected volume spikes,” they admit there is still work left to be done, but that problems that may arise are solvable.

Peterson and Ottersgård also note that while cloud technology is a favorite among startups and smaller marketplaces, well-established marketplaces can also discover what the cloud has to offer by deploying products and services in the cloud as a proof of concept before deciding between on-premises or the cloud.

Peterson and Ottersgård also point out the extensive capabilities of the cloud, highlighting that by “leveraging the dynamic infrastructure and APIs, marketplaces and firms can benefit from increased agility, an even higher level of security than on-premises, and access to disruptive technologies including machine learning and A.I. to enable innovation.” This is useful for dealing with periodic surges in market activity and unpredictable events.

With the cloud expanding to include services ranging from surveillance to risk management, it is important to understand that it is still a work in progress, the Nasdaq executives noted. Providers in the space are continuously working on reducing obstacles to encourage adoption by capital markets while simultaneously innovating and expanding their geographic footprint. At Nasdaq, the cloud has been used over the past 10 years, and in another decade, all of Nasdaq’s markets will likely be in the cloud.

Now more than ever is an important time to recognize what the cloud could offer to the future of capital markets. “It will allow us to work smarter and manage better for the future prosperity of our industry and economy, and for the greater good of society,” Peterson and Ottersgård concluded.

