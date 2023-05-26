Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had in Your Portfolio

After a dismal 2022, the Nasdaq is on the rebound this year, thanks in part to the hype around artificial intelligence (AI).

Still, the Nasdaq bear market isn't over yet, as the tech-heavy index is still down nearly 25% from its peak in late 2021. With stock prices down, however, long-term investors have an opportunity to buy stocks on sale. Keep reading to see two that look particularly appealing right now.

1. Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) might not be a household name across much of the country, but the rural lifestyle retailer has established a strong following in its core market and has a unique set of competitive advantages with a strong position in both its brick-and-mortar stores and its e-commerce business, leveraging its stores for online pickup. Tractor Supply sells products for ranching, farming, gardening, and home improvement, among other categories.

The company finished 2022 with more than 2,300 stores, but it continues to open new stores and is investing in other growth initiatives.

In a difficult consumer environment, Tractor Supply continued to deliver steady growth, with revenue up 9.1% to $3.3 billion on a 2.1% increase in comparable-store sales. That was below management expectations, and the company said it was due to poor spring weather trends.

However, that growth is still enough to outperform home improvement giants like Home Depot and Lowe's, and the company said it gained market share.

It's driving growth by remodeling stores and adding garden centers, and the company sees room in the market to grow its store count to 2,800 locations. Meanwhile, the remote work trend should help the company by encouraging people to spend more time in rural areas, as they don't need to commute to the office every day.

The stock has a long history of outperformance, and it should continue to deliver solid results for investors going forward.

2. Expedia

The travel sector has boomed in the aftermath of the pandemic, and Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has been one of the beneficiaries.

Gross bookings jumped 20% in the first quarter to $29.4 billion, and its revenue rose 18% to $2.7 billion. The company's emerging B2B business, which offers vacation bookings through third-party company-branded websites, saw revenue jump 55% to $668 million.

Expedia is also taking advantage of the latest advances in artificial intelligence, deploying new AI and machine learning tools and integrating ChatGPT into its iOS app.

Comparisons in the travel industry will get more difficult as the peak of the coronavirus omicron variant rolls off. But travel demand has remained robust even in a challenging macroeconomic environment, a sign that travelers are still trying to make up for lost time during the pandemic and are also taking advantage of remote work flexibility, making it easier to travel over a long weekend or even take a working vacation.

Beyond its position as one of only a few major players in the online travel agency industry, the best reason to buy Expedia today is the price. Expedia currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10 based on this year's expected earnings per share.

For a company still growing at a steady pace, that looks like a great entry price, and Expedia is also buying back shares, showing that it's eager to take advantage of the stock price. In fact, the company accelerated share buybacks, repurchasing $600 million of stock in the first quarter.

Shares outstanding only fell modestly on a year-over-year basis, but investors should expect that pace to accelerate given the low stock price.

With a diversified set of brands that include the VRBO vacation rental platform and discount options like Hotwire, Expedia should continue to ride the broader tailwinds in travel, and investors can take advantage of the discount in the stock price today.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

