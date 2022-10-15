Nasdaq Bear Market: What History Taught Investors

In this video, I talk about what history has taught investors that invest during bear markets, as well as show some examples such as Apple and Home Depot. These two companies have been around for a while and can serve as a good example. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down more than 20%, which puts it in the bear market territory.

For full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used during the trading day of October 14, 2022. The video was published on October 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.