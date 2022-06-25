Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Unstoppable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

If you have a long time horizon for your stock portfolio to grow, market sell-offs are a great opportunity to load up on growth stocks at cheap prices. The biggest mistake an investor can make now is panic-selling, but the second-biggest mistake you can make is not taking advantage of falling prices. If the market rises before you pounce on the opportunity, you'll have missed the chance to get incredible deals. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), and Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) are four fantastic, high-growth Nasdaq stocks to buy now.

1. Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon has been posting high sales for several years, and it doesn't look like that's going to come to an end any time soon. As far as apparel companies go, it had a soft pandemic decline and a quick rebound. That was partially due to the company's athleisure focus as trends shifted that way, but it's still growing impressively even as shoppers are returning to office wear. And as other retailers who tried to break into casual wear are now trying to sell off inventory, Lululemon's trajectory is right on schedule.

Sales increased 32% year over year in the first quarter (ended May 1) to $1.6 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.48 from $1.11 last year. Gross margin remained at 53.9%, although operating margin decreased slightly in the pressured supply chain atmosphere. The company was able to pull off this performance due to a mix of factors in its favor, including its premium label and parallel pricing, its robust omnichannel strategy, and its non-seasonal inventory that doesn't need to get sold off for the next season's landing. The company expects fiscal 2022 sales to increase about 22% year over year, and it has developed a strategy to get there that encompasses doubling men's and digital sales and quadrupling international sales.

Lululemon stock has soundly outperformed the broader market over the past five years, and there's every reason to expect that to continue. Shares are trading down 30% this year at only 35 times trailing 12-month earnings.

2. Airbnb

Travel may look very different in the coming years, and Airbnb is leading the way forward. As airlines are dealing with staffing shortages, delays, and canceled flights, Airbnb's platform provides a simple solution: vacationing close by. That's what helped it surpass pre-pandemic sales over the past year, even as traditional travel companies are still struggling. But this is short-term; the reason it's so compelling is that this same flexibility will help vacationers find places to go in any travel environment. In the first quarter of 2022, even as suburban travel was still strong, urban travel began its comeback. Airbnb has so many opportunities to grow, and management is seizing the opportunity by paying attention to the data and ramping up progress to meet demand wherever it is.

Revenue increased 70% over last year in the 2022 first quarter to $1.5 billion, and gross booking value increased 67% over last year. People who engaged with the platform when it offered some of the only travel options available at the beginning of the pandemic are enthused with the platform and are still using it. Travel is also still restricted in some areas, and Airbnb makes it easy to stay in local areas as well as isolated locations that can't justify hotels.

Airbnb stock is down almost 40% this year, and even at the current price, shares trade at an expensive valuation of 55 times forward one-year earnings. But Airbnb stock deserves some premium for its high potential.

3. Marqeta

Marqeta provides back-end services for credit cards you may be familiar with under other brand names -- white-label credit cards if you will. It's easy to use platform-powered companies to configure customized solutions for corporate or individual use, and it's not hard to see how this could be a huge business going forward. For example, Marqeta is the technology behind Block's Square card, and companies such as Uber and DoorDash use it for their corporate card programs.

In the first quarter of 2022, total payment volume increased 53%, and revenue increased 54% over last year. So business is brisk. But net loss widened from $13 million last year to $61 million. Added to the general tech sell-off, that was a reason for the stock price to drop. However, much of that was due to investments in its technology, and those should add tremendous value to the platform as it grows. In the meantime, this is allowing it to rack up customers such as Klarna and Affirm.

Marqeta stock is down 44% this year and trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 9. That's not cheap, but expect to see a lot from Marqeta in the coming years as it adds customers, grows revenue, and eventually heads close to profitability.

4. Global-e

Global-e provides integrated cross-border payment solutions for e-commerce companies. As e-commerce grows, more companies see the financial benefits of offering global delivery, and Global-e is the technology behind cross-border shipping and payment options at checkout. It offers shipping options to 200 countries in multiple currencies, and it's simple to configure for each website's individual needs. It works with some of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and it keeps adding new, high-profile companies such as Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL).

In the first quarter, gross merchandise volume increased 71%, while revenue rose 65%. Net loss expanded from $1.8 million last year to $53 million this year as it continued to invest in its products, and profitability may still be a long way off.

This week, the company announced that it's acquiring Borderfree, which is probably its biggest competitor. Borderfree is owned by shipping giant Pitney Bowes, with companies like Macy's and Nordstrom as clients. This creates a huge business that dominates the industry. The deal is to acquire Borderfree for $100 million in cash, and Borderfree is expected to produce more than $40 million in revenue in 2022, adding to its expected revenue of around $390 million.

Global-e stock is down nearly 70% this year and shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of more than 10. But as it posts high sales growth, especially with the addition of Borderfree, that will come down significantly. This could be an explosive stock to own down the road, and now is a great time to buy.

