Nasdaq at New Highs, S&P Within 2%; Plus Zynga, Roku, Etsy Earnings
The Dow boosted higher again Wednesday during regular trading hours, up an additional 373 points or 1.4%, the Nasdaq hitting a new record close, +0.52%, the Russell 2000 up 2% and the S&P 500 now within 2% of its own all-time high. These results are partly on news from the nation’s capital that Republican senators support an extra $25 billion in aid to support struggling airline businesses, with additional funds being considered for airline-adjacent businesses, also having been harmed by ongoing pandemic conditions.
The airlines themselves performed very well, with American AAL leading the way +10% on the day, with its competitors up around 5%. The funding for airline industry support was part of the now-expired CARES Act, and now that it’s clear this industry has not been forgotten for the next measure of aid, consider this upswing a sigh of relief.
We can’t help but think there’s a bit of whistling past the graveyard here, however. After all, there still is no deal having been reached by both houses of Congress, now nearly a week since the CARES Act ran out, and the coronavirus pandemic, instead of petering out now in late-summer, is actually increasing its spread throughout the country. Obviously there is no vaccine yet — in fact, no pharma companies working diligently at creating one are through phase 3 testing yet, which is the biggest hurdle for any drug approval through the FDA.
Also, even when we do see a stimulus package arrive, as well as a coronavirus vaccine, market participants will still have to account for increased stock valuations, ongoing stormy trade talks with China and Europe, and what promises to be a volatile campaign season ahead of the November General elections. None of these seem to be the cake-walk slam-dunks a persistently bullish market might suggest. Not that you shouldn’t ride strong stocks higher, but keeping one eye on the unaddressed issues would be prudent.
Q2 Earnings Results at a Glance
Social media game developer Zynga ZNGA rose 8% directly following its quarterly results after Wednesday’s close before tapering off a bit, with revenues of $518 million easily outperforming the $503 million in the Zacks consensus. Guidance for Q3 and the full-year were even more to the point — to $620 million next quarter from the expected $443 million, and $2.2 billion for the full year, up nicely from $1.85 million projected. The company recorded its highest-ever Monthly Active User (MAU) growth, to 22 million for the quarter, +4% year over year.
Streaming platform provider Roku ROKU also stormed past expectations on its Q2 release Wednesday afternoon, with a negative 35 cents per share much better than the -55 cents predicted. Quarterly sales of $356 million surpassed the $302 million analysts were looking for, +42% year over year. The company grew a best-ever 3.2 million active accounts in the quarter to 43 million overall, better than expected. Roku noted it saw better ad revenue than expected in Q2.
E-commerce retailer Etsy ETSY makes it three-for-three with a strong beat on both top and bottom lines: 75 cents per share in earnings zoomed past the 42 cents expected, while $429 million in sales crushed the estimated $334 million. The company notably sells lots of facial masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus, which led to sales growth over 100% in the quarter. Even ex-mask sales, organic revenues rose 90% year over year. Shares are down modestly on the news. For more on ETSY's earnings, click here.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Just Released: 5 Stocks Set to Double
Four Zacks experts each announce their single favorite pick with potential to gain +100% and more in the months ahead. Today, download the private Special Report that names these stocks and spotlights why their upside is so exceptional.
See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.