Nasdaq Appoints Brandis DeSimone as Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings

Nasdaq appoints Brandis DeSimone as Senior VP, enhancing support for companies through their corporate lifecycle and client relationships.

Nasdaq has appointed Brandis DeSimone as Senior Vice President and Head of East Coast Listings, reinforcing its dedication to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle. DeSimone, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and over 13 years at Nasdaq, has a strong background in business development and client success, most recently serving as Vice President for Americas Data Sales. In her new role, which begins on April 1, 2025, she will focus on enhancing client relationships and addressing the evolving needs of the market. Nasdaq continues to be a top choice for new listings and transfers, having raised nearly $23 billion in IPO proceeds in 2024 and marking over 500 transfers to its platform since 2005.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Brandis DeSimone as Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings underscores Nasdaq's enhanced commitment to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle.

Nasdaq has raised $22.97 billion in IPO proceeds across 180 listings in 2024, showcasing its effectiveness as the exchange of choice for new listings and exchange transfers.

The company has celebrated over 500 transfer listings to Nasdaq since 2005, highlighting its strong value proposition and capability to attract companies.

DeSimone's extensive experience and leadership within Nasdaq are expected to deepen client relationships and enhance services for corporate clients in a dynamic capital markets landscape.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the reliance on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties about future performance and market conditions.

The appointment of Brandis DeSimone may imply a strategic shift that raises concerns about the previous leadership or management effectiveness in the East Coast Listings segment.

The need to enhance Nasdaq’s role as a strategic partner for corporate clients suggests that the company may currently be facing challenges in client engagement or satisfaction.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Nasdaq's Head of East Coast Listings?

Brandis DeSimone has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings.

What is Nasdaq's commitment regarding corporate support?

Nasdaq is committed to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle and enhancing client relationships.

When will Brandis DeSimone start her new role?

Brandis DeSimone will begin her new role on April 1, 2025.

How much IPO proceeds has Nasdaq raised in 2024?

Nasdaq has raised $22.97 billion in IPO proceeds across 180 listings in 2024.

What is Nasdaq's approach to enhancing client success?

Nasdaq aims to enhance client success through a full suite of trading, insights, technology, and visibility capabilities.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Brandis DeSimone as Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings. Under the recently established regional operational structure, this appointment further strengthens Nasdaq's commitment to supporting companies throughout their corporate lifecycle and deepening client relationships.





DeSimone brings almost two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including over 13 years at Nasdaq. Throughout her long tenure with the organization, she has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the Nasdaq community and an ability to lead with deep client knowledge and trusted expertise. DeSimone has held multiple senior positions focusing on business development and client success. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Head of Americas Data Sales, where she fortified Nasdaq's position as a leading data provider, working with various institutions across the financial sector, including traditional financial institutions and startups. With a comprehensive understanding of market trends, changing investor needs, and technological impacts on capital markets, DeSimone aims to help Nasdaq enhance its role as a strategic partner to corporate clients.





"As companies navigate the dynamic landscape of capital markets, Nasdaq's full suite of capabilities across trading, insights, technology and visibility are critical to fuel our client's success," said



Brandis DeSimone, SVP, Head of East Coast Listings



. "I am thrilled to evolve my journey with Nasdaq and grow the Listings franchise as we strengthen our commitment to helping clients unlock opportunity."





DeSimone will step into her new role on April 1, 2025. She is based out of Nasdaq's New York headquarters and will report into Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings for Capital Access Platforms.





"The evolution of Nasdaq has always been centered around our clients' needs, and we designed our regional management structure to drive greater connectivity with our clients and accelerate growth," said



Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings for Capital Access Platforms.



"Brandis DeSimone's well-rounded and nuanced understanding of the capital markets from her work across all client segments along with her extensive understanding of Nasdaq's capabilities and solutions will be instrumental in helping our clients in the East Coast deliver the highest level of service for our clients and fuel their success."





Nasdaq is home to the world's most innovative companies. In addition to being the leading U.S. exchange, Nasdaq supports companies comprehensively through its suite of market leading solutions for investor relations, governance, index inclusion and visibility offerings. To date, over 500 companies have transferred their listings to Nasdaq, highlighting the unique proposition Nasdaq provides.







About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







Nasdaq Media Contact











Michelle Mendiola





(646) 634 8350







michelle.mendiola@nasdaq.com



















Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:











Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such "will," "plans," "expects," "may," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's growth strategy and market expectations, products and services, ability to enhance or innovate new ways for companies to join the public markets, future listing activity, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.