Nasdaq Announces U.N. HeForShe Partnership, Aiming to Accelerate Gender Equality

Recently, Nasdaq partnered with the U.N.’s HeForShe Initiative, committing to join the movement to progress gender equality worldwide. Nasdaq’s own John Zecca, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer at Nasdaq, will be our HeForShe Champion, representing Nasdaq at the HeForShe Summit and spearheading our efforts, including the launch of our Board Recruitment and Composition planning initiative to increase board diversity and continued support of our Purpose Groups.

Gender equality is still over a century away, according to the World Economic Forum. Today, over 90% of all heads of state and Fortune 500 CEOs are still male identifying. At the current rate, it will take 136 years to achieve gender equality globally.

HeForShe is an invitation for men and people of all genders to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for accelerating gender equality. HeForShe is a unique initiative because the men of HeForShe aren't on the sidelines—they are actively engaged in creating a more equal workplace.

Active engagement by male allies is key to gender equality. In a recent study conducted by Harvard Business Review, 96% of organizations saw progress on gender equality when men were deliberately engaged in gender inclusion programs. In contrast, only 30% of organizations saw progress when men were not engaged.

Therefore, each HeForShe Champion makes a bold and transformative policy commitment to address gender inequities and become a public advocate for addressing them.

Champions are expected to help:

Generate Solutions for Gender Equality

Transform Corporate and Social Norms

Become an Executive Role Model

Invest in the Decade of Action

Representing Nasdaq, John Zecca, is joining HeForShe to jointly deliver on these goals, “Male allyship is critical to the success of a company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the retention of female talent and the overall feeling of inclusion and belonging in the workplace,” said Zecca.

Nasdaq’s pledge involves our continued support of our Purpose Groups, which encompasses our philanthropic community outreach, corporate sustainability and employee volunteerism programs that leverage Nasdaq’s unique place at the center of capital creation, markets and technology.

In addition, Nasdaq Corporate Platforms recently launched the Board Recruitment and Composition planning initiative, which establishes relationships with several organizations to support Nasdaq-listed companies in their search for high-qualified, diverse and board-ready candidates.

Moreover, Nasdaq has also demonstrated its commitment to equity and female advancement in our recent launch of Accelerate(her), a development program for high potential women looking to grow their careers.

But Zecca doesn’t just believe in accelerating gender equality through policy work, he also believes in taking ownership himself, promoting gender equality within his own department. His business unit is composed of 48% women, 49% of which identify as an underrepresented minority.

One of Nasdaq’s brightest, Amma Anaman, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel of U.S. Listings and Structured Products, works under Zecca, and testified to his commitment for improving gender equality, “I’ve felt empowered and supported by John since my interview and throughout my career here. John has trusted me to lead significant legal and policy initiatives, such as our board diversity proposal, our response to the SEC’s proposed climate change disclosures and our ESG reporting,” said Anaman.

This week, Nasdaq will be attending the HeForShe Summit, a convergence of global leaders in dialogue focused on male action and allyship to advance gender equality. John Zecca and his team will be there, learning new ways to close the gender equality gap.

“I encourage all CEO’s and modern leaders to take this knowledge with them and use their power and influence to advocate for the women in their lives. Together, we can work to achieve a more equal world,” said Zecca.