Nasdaq Announces Retirement of Market Technology EVP Lars Ottersgård – and Appoints New Leadership

Today Nasdaq announced that Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President & Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq, is retiring after a 16-year career with the company. During his leadership, Nasdaq Market Technology has grown into one of the world’s leading solutions providers to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks and brokers. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in Nasdaq’s technology journey as well as to the evolution of the wider capital markets ecosystem.

As part of Lars’ retirement, the company is appointing two senior leaders who will drive the growth and development of the Anti-Financial Crime and Market Infrastructure Technology businesses forward. These two leaders will both report directly to Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman.

Effective from April 4, Jamie King, who currently serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Verafin, will assume the leadership of Nasdaq’s Anti-Financial Crime business. Roland Chai, who currently serves as Nasdaq’s Global Chief Risk Officer, will lead Nasdaq’s Market Infrastructure Technology business.

A technologist at heart, Jamie King brings unique experiences and skillsets. He co-founded Nasdaq-owned Verafin almost 19 years ago with the vision of creating the world’s most effective crime fighting network. As an engineering graduate school student specializing in robotics and AI, King, together with his confounders, Brendan Brothers and Ray Pretty, started exploring the possibilities of solving the most complex challenges within anti-money laundering and fraud detection. Since its inception Verafin has become a leading anti-financial crime technology provider, serving over 2000 financial institutions across North America.

Nasdaq’s anti-financial crime solutions, which span surveillance and anti-money laundering, have a rich 30+ year history serving a broad range of customers extending across marketplaces, regulators, global investment banks, prop shops, retail brokers, commodity traders, and small to large broker dealers. During this time, the Nasdaq team has built an unparalleled community that has collectively worked to bolster transparency and integrity across global capital markets.

By combining Jamie’s tenured background with Nasdaq’s industry track record and anti-financial crime community, the company will be able to more effectively unlock opportunities to share best practices and knowledge – bringing together the best of Verafin and Nasdaq’s existing industry-leading capabilities in market monitoring, surveillance and automated investigations. The new structure will further advance how Nasdaq serves its clients – enabling them to tackle financial crime more holistically and better protecting the world’s financial interactions.

Having served as Nasdaq’s Chief Risk Officer for the past few years, as well as in various technology and leadership positions covering trading, clearing and market surveillance at numerous market infrastructure operators across multiple regions including at Hong Kong Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange and LCH in London, Roland Chai is uniquely positioned to lead Nasdaq’s Market Infrastructure Technology business forward as it accelerates Nasdaq’s technology journey.

Roland’s in-depth knowledge of the post-trade landscape will be especially beneficial as Nasdaq evolves its clearing and settlement offerings to incorporate cloud, emerging technologies and digital assets. In the near future, Roland will be critical in helping Nasdaq to deliver against its commitment to transform global capital markets in the cloud. Through this journey, Nasdaq will further advance its SaaS transformation, aimed at helping clients to transition from an on-premises to a SaaS model and keep pace with an increasingly interconnected, digital environment as they prepare for the next generation of investors.

Additionally, the group will continue to capitalize on the digital assets environment to extend Nasdaq’s markets and infrastructure expertise beyond the boundaries of capital markets and help provide these markets the efficiency, transparency and resiliency they need as they prepare for institutionalization and broader adoption.

As King and Chai assume their new roles at Nasdaq in April they will together, with their global teams, continue to accelerate Market Technology’s leadership in developing and delivering innovative and robust solutions for the capital markets ecosystem and beyond, as well as continue to build upon Nasdaq’s ambitions to safeguard the markets and rewrite tomorrow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.