News & Insights

Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 26.96 Mln Shares At $59.00/shr

March 19, 2024 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced the pricing of secondary offering by Borse Dubai of about 26.96 million shares of Nasdaq's common stock at $59.00 per share.

Borse Dubai has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4.04 million additional shares of Nasdaq's common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2024.

Nasdaq said it is not offering any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Borse Dubai will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

At the completion of the offering, Borse Dubai is expected to hold about 62.4 million shares, representing about 10.8% of Nasdaq's outstanding shares, or about 58.3 million shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, representing approximately 10.1% of Nasdaq's outstanding shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.