Nasdaq Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 26.96 Mln Shares At $59.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced the pricing of secondary offering by Borse Dubai of about 26.96 million shares of Nasdaq's common stock at $59.00 per share.

Borse Dubai has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4.04 million additional shares of Nasdaq's common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2024.

Nasdaq said it is not offering any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Borse Dubai will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

At the completion of the offering, Borse Dubai is expected to hold about 62.4 million shares, representing about 10.8% of Nasdaq's outstanding shares, or about 58.3 million shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, representing approximately 10.1% of Nasdaq's outstanding shares.

