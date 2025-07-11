Nasdaq Announces Delisting of Multiple Companies Including NKGen Biotech, Aquaron Acquisition Corp, and Others

Nasdaq announced the delisting of multiple companies' securities due to prolonged trading suspensions.

The Nasdaq Stock Market announced the delisting of several companies' securities due to their suspension from trading for various periods. Specifically, NKGen Biotech, Inc., Aquaron Acquisition Corp., Bannix Acquisition Corp., Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., WinVest Acquisition Corp., IMAC Holdings, Inc., Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd., Luokung Technology Corp., Aptose Biosciences, Inc., Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ClimateRock, Phoenix Motor Inc., AI TRANSPORTATION ACQUISITION CORP, Denali Capital Acquisition Corp., Thunder Power Holdings, Inc., Charles & Colvard Ltd., Yotta Acquisition Corporation, Heramba Electric plc, Cumulus Media Inc., Aimfinity Investment Corp I, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., Zoomcar Holdings, Inc., ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp, Cartesian Growth Corporation II, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., Affimed N.V., AppTech Payments Corp., Damon Inc., Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited, LeddarTech Holdings Inc., and Marin Software Incorporated will all be delisted following trading suspensions that began between March 5 and June 27, 2025.

Potential Positives

Nasdaq provided transparency about the status of multiple companies' stocks, signaling oversight in maintaining market standards.

Potential Negatives

Several companies, including NKGen Biotech, Inc., have had their securities delisted from the Nasdaq, indicating potential financial instability or regulatory issues.



The suspension and subsequent delisting of these companies' stocks may lead to a loss of investor confidence and damage the companies' reputations.



This mass delisting could suggest broader market issues or concerns regarding the performance and compliance of these companies within the Nasdaq framework.

FAQ

Why is Nasdaq delisting NKGen Biotech, Inc.?

Nasdaq is delisting NKGen Biotech, Inc. due to suspension of its securities since March 5, 2025.

What other companies are being delisted by Nasdaq?

Other delisted companies include Aquaron Acquisition Corp, Bannix Acquisition Corp, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., and more.

When were the securities of the companies suspended?

The companies' securities were suspended between March 5 and June 27, 2025, prior to delisting announcement.

Where can I find Nasdaq's delisting rules?

Nasdaq's delisting rules are available on their website, specifically under the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series.

What is the impact of the delisting on shareholders?

Delisting generally impacts shareholders negatively as it restricts trading and may reduce the stock's value.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGen Biotech, Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, and units of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 7, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, and rights of Bannix Acquisition Corp. Bannix Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 17, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on March 19, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, units, and rights of WinVest Acquisition Corp. WinVest Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 21, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on March 26, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s commons shares were suspended on March 31, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Luokung Technology Corp. Luokung Technology Corp’s security was suspended on March 31, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Aptose Biosciences, Inc.’s common shares were suspended on April 2, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s stock was suspended on April 4, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, units, and rights of ClimateRock. ClimateRock’s securities were suspended on April 10, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. Phoenix Motor Inc.’s stock was suspended on April 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and rights of AI TRANSPORTATION ACQUISITION CORP. AI TRANSPORTATION ACQUISITION CORP’s securities were suspended on April 16, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on April 16, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on April 22, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Charles & Colvard Ltd. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s stock was suspended on April 25, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, units, and warrants of Yotta Acquisition Corporation. Yotta Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on April 28, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Heramba Electric plc. Heramba Electric plc’s securities were suspended on April 29, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of Cumulus Media Inc. Cumulus Media Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 2, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants, units, and subunits of Aimfinity Investment Corp I. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s securities were suspended on May 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s Class A ordinary shares were suspended on May 5, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 8, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 8, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 8, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Cartesian Growth Corporation II. Cartesian Growth Corporation II’s securities were suspended on May 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 13, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Affimed NV. Affimed N.V.’s stock was suspended on May 20, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of AppTech Payments Corp. AppTech Payments Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Damon Inc. Damon Inc.’s stock was suspended on May 20, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s securities were suspended on May 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares and warrants of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LeddarTech Holdings Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 20, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Marin Software Incorporated. Marin Software Incorporated’s stock was suspended on June 26, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s securities were suspended on June 27, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site:





https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series





.



