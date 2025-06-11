Nasdaq Announces Delisting of Multiple Companies Including Blue Star Foods Corp, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd, and Others

Nasdaq announced the delisting of several companies' stocks and securities suspended since late 2024 and early 2025.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is being delisted from the Nasdaq, which indicates significant issues with its stock performance and compliance with market regulations.

FAQ

Why is Blue Star Foods Corp. being delisted from Nasdaq?

Blue Star Foods Corp. is being delisted due to its stock being suspended since December 20, 2024.

When were the suspensions of these stocks announced?

The suspensions were announced on various dates between December 20, 2024, and February 18, 2025.

How can I find more information about Nasdaq’s delisting rules?

For more information, you can visit the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series on their official website.

Which companies' stocks are affected by the delistings?

The delistings affect Blue Star Foods, Altamira Therapeutics, Fresh2 Group, and several others.

Where can I access Nasdaq’s official website for updates?

You can access Nasdaq's official website for updates at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Blue Star Foods Corp. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock was suspended on December 20, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock was suspended on December 20, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Fresh2 Group Limited. Fresh2 Group Limited’s stock was suspended on December 24, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants, and Units of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Coliseum Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 27, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. The Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s stock was suspended on January 7, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants of MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited. MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited’s securities were suspended on January 10, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 15, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of SPI Energy Co, Ltd. SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s ordinary shares were suspended on January 15, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Warrants, and Units of Evergreen Corporation. Evergreen Corporation’s securities were suspended on February 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depository Shares of Mynaric AG. Mynaric AG’s security was suspended on February 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, Warrants, and Units of byNordic Acquisition Corporation. byNordic Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on February 18, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Avinger, Inc. Avinger, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site:





https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.