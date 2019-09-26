Nasdaq And The Environment: How We're Leading The Way In ESG

Nasdaq’s engagement on environmental issues – and more specifically climate change – dates back more than ten years to the debut of our Green Index family.

But in some ways, Nasdaq has been embedding environmentally friendly practices into its operation from the very beginning. The electronic trading model, which connects buyers and sellers through an automated price discovery system, eliminated the need for massive physical infrastructure as well as the perils of human intervention. Trades could be conducted machine to machine; the chaotic trading floor, with all of its subsidiary energy, water, and paper waste, was made unnecessary. And as Nasdaq trading technology became the norm for markets around the world, we essentially exported a more sustainable way of doing business.

When the opportunity came for exchanges to engage more comprehensively on environmental issues, Nasdaq was a prime mover. Through two parallel projects, the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative and the WFE Sustainability Working Group, we helped to move corporate reporting of environmental issues into the mainstream. And with the publication of the Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide (2017; revised 2019) we made the case for even stronger corporate climate reporting.

Companies that compete and survive in a resource-constrained world will become the new baseline, and market forces will reward some and punish others. The Reporting Guide makes a business case for corporate disclosure of several key environmental performance measures, including greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste data, and climate resilience scenario planning.

Nasdaq provides a complete family of environmental indexes, tracking the growing clean-energy sector, also known as the “Green” Indexes. These indexes are comprised of companies working to enhance economic development based on reduction of carbon usage. Nasdaq also launched the first exchange-listed ESG-compliant index futures

The Nasdaq Nordic Sustainable Bond Market—first of its kind in the world when launched in 2015—builds environmental requirements into its listing standards. Proceeds from these bonds must be used to fund:

Renewable energy projects, including production, transmission, appliances and products.

Energy efficiency, including investments in new and refurbished buildings, energy storage, district heating, smart grids etc.

Biodiversity conservation, including protection of coastal, marine and watershed environments and green buildings which meet other relevant standards and requirements.

Affordable basic infrastructure, including clean drinking water, sewers, sanitation and transport.

Nasdaq executes on its commitment to environmental responsibility in other ways, too:

Listing 72% of all renewable energy companies on a Nasdaq market;

Streamlining board workflow and communications with our BoardVantage tool, saving time and money by cutting costs involved in printing, binding, and mailing board packets;

Participating in the Global Climate Action Summit by hosting a premier sustainable business forum, “The Intersection of Entrepreneurship & Climate Innovation,” at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, convening over 400 attendees;

Transitioning our iconic Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City to 100% renewable energy sourcing;

Achieving carbon neutrality status at Nasdaq Helsinki for the sixth year in a row; and

Creating employee awareness and action through the creation on an environmentally conscious Green Team.

By empowering our employees, companies, clients, and other exchanges to perform more sustainably, Nasdaq is leveraging all of its resources to deliver on UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: “Improving education, awareness raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction, and early warning.”