Nasdaq and CBE Come Together to Advance Governance Excellence

Nasdaq has acquired Greensboro, N.C.-based Center for Board Excellence (CBE), a privately-held provider of corporate governance and compliance solutions. With its focus on supporting boards of directors, CEOs, corporate secretaries, and general counsels, the combination will further solidify Nasdaq’s leadership in advancing governance excellence and collaboration at public, private, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

CBE will allow Nasdaq to expand our reach within the boardroom, where we serve as a strategic governance partner to the thousands of directors, leadership teams, and governance professionals who rely on Nasdaq’s technology and insights to elevate their governance. Michael Bartels, President of Nasdaq Governance Solutions

Nasdaq will combine CBE with its Nasdaq Governance Solutions business, which operates award-winning1 board portal and collaboration technologies, Nasdaq Boardvantage® and Directors Desk. Administered through Nasdaq’s board portal technologies, CBE’s portfolio of solutions help their clients save time, reduce costs, alleviate administrative burdens, and strengthen governance practices. Solutions include board and committee assessments, director peer assessments, CEO and management evaluations, Directors’ & Officers’ questionnaires, and other compliance questionnaires.

A commitment to corporate governance and board excellence is a vision CBE shares with Nasdaq and our clients. CBE is delighted to join the Nasdaq team in our united mission to deliver the best and most innovative governance solutions available to board leaders today. Byron Loflin, Founder and CEO of CBE

Learn more about this acquisition.

1 Nasdaq Boardvantage is recognized as a 2019 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales & Customer Service; 2018 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best New Product of the Year, Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Software Customer Service Department of the Year, and Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year; 2018 RiskTech 100 Category Winner for Operational Risk & GRC; and 2018 6th Annual Best in Biz Awards International Winner.

