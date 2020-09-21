Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index: VOLQ -- Deconstruct Skew to See Inflection Points

Traditional volatility indexes use nearly every out-of-the-money option listed, even those which rarely trade and have wide bid/ask spreads. The result is statistical noise which makes it difficult for investors and traders to recognize inflection points. For example, if the level of a traditional implied volatility index increases, it is impossible to know which options are responsible for that increase. Is it deeply out-of-the-money put options? If that is the case then investors might very well be concerned about expectations for a substantial drop in prices. Is the increase in the volatility index coming from call options? That would suggest a very different outlook; the market sees the potential for a rally in prices, something investors would not fear but would instead welcome. Is the increase in the volatility index coming from at-the-money options? That might suggest a third, and very different, outlook on the part of investors.

VOLQ, the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index, uses only at-the-money options in order to avoid this confusion and to provide the clearest possible measure of expectations for volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index over the next thirty days. The only way to get this clarity is to remove illiquid and out-of-the-money options from the equation. We call this “deconstructing skew”.

By using the options which traders and investors are most interested in, at-the-money options, VOLQ helps market participants increase the likelihood they will recognize inflection points.

March 2020 was a period of extraordinary volatility in domestic equity markets. While the market break was extreme, the recovery in prices was also remarkable.

The rally in VOLQ peaked on March 16, 2020 with a closing value of 78.13. This presaged the low of the break in the Nasdaq-100 index which occurred four days later on March 20, 2020. A traditional volatility index which used nearly every option listed might have missed this inflection point if fearful investors were reaching to buy deeply out-of-the-money puts as insurance against a continued break in prices. These deep out-of-the-money puts can be cheap on an absolute basis but they have outsized influence on traditional volatility indexes. This makes is impossible to know what a traditional volatility index is saying about potential inflection points – investors are better off when they deconstruct skew.

That’s why VOLQ focuses on at-the-money options. They provide the clearest possible measure of the market’s expectations for future volatility without the noise caused by deeply out-of-the-money or illiquid options. VOLQ provides the greatest amount of insight into expectations for future volatility. This helps investors better control risk and generate superior returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.