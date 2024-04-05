Nasdaq-100 Straddle Buyers Love Non-Farm Payrolls: At Least They Have Lately

We get one more significant economic report in the form of the Non-Farm Payroll release this Friday November 1. Before jumping into the straddle pricing history, the average price Nasdaq-100 (NDX) price change for the last twelve Non-Farm Payroll releases has been +/-1.33%. For perspective the average one-day move over the last twelve months is about +/-0.82%, so NDX has been mostly putting up bigger moves than the average day on NFP day.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

As noted in the title, buyers of NDX straddles have done very well over the past twelve reports and the following chart shows part of the reason why. The average 1-Day ATM straddle was priced at 1.07% of the NDX over the last twelve reports. This is much lower than the average price change of 1.33%.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

Finally, we get to the straddle pricing the day before and on the close for NFP day over the past year. The dark blue line represents the straddle price the day before and the light blue line shows the value of that straddle on the close. There are interesting statistics behind this graphic that led to writing this article.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

A straddle buyer would have made a profit nine of the last twelve reports. As a comparable, the best win rate we have come across for buying straddles before earnings announcements is seven of twelve reports. Even in many of those cases straddle sellers have profited over a long period of time with the short trades realizing higher profits than the losing long trade. Using the data above, the sum of profits for a straddle buyer is just over 500 points, a very strong figure considering options are assumed to be overpriced over time.

So that leads to this coming NFP report. Despite the volatile history we are a bit hesitant about being long volatility into NFP using NDX options. We are expecting elevated option pricing in front of the report, but pulling the trigger on a trade will be based on what the options are pricing on the close Thursday. Early indications, by comparing the ATM straddle expiring on the close Friday based on Wednesday’s pricing (basically a 2-Day straddle) is priced at 1.53% of the underlying. This is 0.33% higher than the average NDX 2-Day ATM straddle premium of 1.20% over the last year. If that widens a bit, an iron butterfly or iron condor will be in our future, if there’s not enough premium, we may be looking at a long straddle or strangle.