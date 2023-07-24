Nasdaq-100 Rebalance: What ETF Investors Should Know

The stock market rally this year has been driven mainly by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Nvidia NVDA has more than tripled, while Meta META and Tesla TSLA have more than doubled year-to-date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has surged over 40% this year, leading to these seven stocks accounting for over 55% of the index.

The index includes the 100 largest non-financial companies that trade on the exchange and is tracked by funds with about $300 billion AUM globally, including the ultra-popular Invesco QQQ QQQ and its cheaper alternative, NASDAQ 100 ETF ETF QQQM.

The benchmark follows a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology. According to the index rules, constituents with weights exceeding 4.5% collectively cannot account for more than 48% of the index.

In the event these limits are exceeded, the index undergoes a Special Rebalance. The third Special Rebalance took effect before the market opened on July 24th. The previous two rebalances were carried out in 1998 and 2011.

As a result of the Special Rebalance, the combined weight of the seven biggest stocks was reduced to about 43% from over 55%. Microsoft MSFT and Nvidia experienced the most significant cuts, each down about 3%, while Apple AAPL regained the top spot with a relatively small decrease of 1%. Broadcom AVGO saw the biggest increase in weighting, rising from 2.5% to 3.1%.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.