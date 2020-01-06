Nasdaq-100 PutWrite 2019 Results

A PutWrite is a great strategy for all investors because it generates long exposure while reducing risk and taking advantage of the tendency for options to cost more than they’re ultimately worth.

A PutWrite involves selling a put option on an index or stock and setting aside the cash to buy the asset if necessary when the put option expires. In exchange for agreeing to do this the seller of the put option receives the option premium in the form of cash. That cash belongs to the put option seller and is theirs to keep. It can generate a profit or it can cushion any loss if the price of the asset is below the strike price of the put at expiration.

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index formalizes this process by selling NDX put options with approximately 30 days to expiration, segregating the cash necessary to buy the index if necessary, waiting for the put options to expire, and then executing new option trades. The goal is to generate substantially superior risk-adjusted returns.

Since initiation of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index in 1994 the index has generated annual returns of 9.58 percent with risk (standard deviation of returns) of just 12.074 percent. The Nasdaq-100 Index generated annual total return of 13.79 percent during that period with standard deviation of returns of 21.02 percent. The average annual Sharpe Ratios during that period were 1.42 for the PutWrite versus 1.25 for the Nasdaq-100 Index. While the Nasdaq-100 Index has performed extremely well on an absolute basis, the PutWrite has enjoyed better risk-adjusted returns.

You can see the general payoff for a PutWrite below. This example assumes the 8800 strike put option was sold at 130.00 when the Nasdaq-100 was at 8800.00.

Investors often ask about the worst possible outcome for a PutWrite when compared to simply buying the underlying asset, in our case the Nasdaq-100 Index. The worst absolute result for a PutWrite would be a substantial decline in the price of the underlying. A PutWrite offers a buffer since losses don’t begin until after the underlying asset has dropped below the strike price of the put option and even then the premium received serves as an additional buffer. But if the underlying asset drops enough, that buffer won’t cover the loss and the PutWrite will lose money. In the example above the PutWrite would sustain a loss with the Nasdaq-100 below 8670 at option expiration. However, as you can see, that buffer means the PutWrite will always outperform the underlying index if the index falls in value after the option is sold.

But what is the worst relative outcome for a PutWrite? If the underlying asset rallies strongly then the seller of the put option will regret not simply buying the index. The point at which the two generate identical profit is called the “regret point” and while the PutWrite will realize its maximum profit at this point, above this level simply owning the index will outperform the PutWrite. This is generally what happened in 2019. In 2019 total return for the Nasdaq-100 was 39.46 percent while the return for the Nations NDX PutWrite was just 18.27 percent. While any PutWrite is going to underperform when the underlying is particularly strong, over time it would be expected to generate superior risk-adjusted return.

Investors often use options because they can generate absolutely unique payoff profiles, particularly when combined with the underlying asset. These payoff profiles are often superior to an outright position in the underlying and, more importantly, provide flexibility that can be more consistent with the investor’s outlook.

