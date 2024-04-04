NASDAQ 100 Price Forecast – NASDAQ 100 Recovers a Bit on Thursday

NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis

The NASDAQ 100 has shown itself to be slightly positive during pre-market trading on Thursday as we continue to see upward movement. All things being equal though, I think this could be a very choppy trading session due to the fact that we have the jobs number on Friday and that of course, will take center stage.

It’ll take a lot of air out of the room, as it were. That being said, I think you’ve got a situation where traders will continue to look to the upside in general, but it’s also worth noting that the noise lately has been rather intense. Ultimately, once we get through the jobs announcement, we could see a bigger move, and if we can break above the 18,500 level, I believe at that point that NASDAQ 100 just continues its big move to the upside.

Short-term pullbacks I think, continue to offer buying opportunities, with the 50-day EMA sitting right around the crucial $17,775 level. That’s an area where I think there is a lot of support. So, if we plunge towards there, I am more than willing to buy any bounce from that region. In other words, this is a buy-only type of market, and at this point, you’re either on the sidelines waiting for value, or you are already long of the NASDAQ 100. There is no way you can sell this market, as it is far too strong currently.

