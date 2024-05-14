NASDAQ 100 Price Forecast – NASDAQ 100 Continues to See Upside Overall

NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 rallied ever so slightly in the early hours on Tuesday as we continue to see pressure building to the upside. And this makes a certain amount of sense as we are in the midst of earnings season. But more importantly, money is trying to find a place to go to. There’s only a handful of stocks that everybody seems to trade anymore. And they, of course are at the top of a volume weighted index like the NASDAQ 100. The market is eventually going to try to break out above the 18,400 level and continue going much higher.

Short-term pullbacks, I do think, still see plenty of support, extending down to the 17,850 level, which is also where we have the 50-day EMAs. So do be cognizant of that. Longer term, I think a breakout and a move to 20,000 is more likely than not, although it doesn’t necessarily mean that it has to happen right away, nor does it mean that it’s going to be easy to make that happen. After all, it’s a large round psychological number, and there are probably going to be a certain amount of traders out there who have options banking on it not happening.

If we do pull back below the 50 day EMA, then I think there’s a hard floor at 17,000. That being said, the real moral of the story here is going to be that the NASDAQ 100 is still something that you can’t short. You have to be willing to buy the dips.

