News & Insights

US Markets
QQQ

NASDAQ 100 Price Forecast – NASDAQ 100 Continues to Look For Support

May 01, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis

You can see that the NASDAQ 100 has gone back and forth a bit during the early hours on Wednesday as we wait for the FOMC. The FOMC statement, monetary policy statement, press conference, and interest rate decision will all have a major influence on where risk appetite goes next. As the market looks now, I suspect that we are in a roughly 850 point consolidation phase or at least trying to form that.

The 17,000 level underneath was major support previously so we will have to wait to see whether or not that holds up. Ultimately this is a market that I think you have to look at through the prism of whether or not it is going to end up being just a blip or if we are going to pull back down to the 17,000 level to offer a test of support. Anything below there opens up the real possibility of a move to the 200 day EMA.

As things stand right now, I’m fairly neutral on this and I don’t know if Powell will say anything to shock the markets, but I could be wrong obviously. So, at this point I’d be interested in buying on a dip down to the $17,000 level, but it would need to either bounce first or show some signs of stabilization. After that I look to the 200-day EMA as another entry point. Either way, this is going to be a very volatile market and you’re going to need to be very careful with your position sizing.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QQQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.