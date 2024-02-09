NASDAQ 100 Price Forecast – NASDAQ 100 Continues to Be Supported Underneath

NASDAQ 100 Forecast Video for 12-02-2024

NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied slightly in the early hours on Friday as it looks like we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure. All things being equal, this is a market that on short-term pullbacks, I’ll be a buyer of because quite frankly, it’s the only direction this market seems to know over the longer term. Keep in mind that the NASDAQ 100 is driven by basically seven stocks, so you have to pay attention to all the usual suspects like Tesla, Amazon, etc. But when you look at this market, you can also see that the market does look a little stretched at this point. So you could make an argument for waiting for a dip. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that by any stretch of the imagination.

The 20 day EMA underneath would offer support right along with the 16,950 level. I do think at this point we have a situation where traders will continue to see a lot of noise more than anything else because, quite frankly, this is a market that continues to move based on just those handful of stocks. However, I think the hard floor is at 16,950. If we were to break down below there, then something major could be happening, and at that juncture, you’d have to be very cautious.

Nonetheless, I think we are more likely than not going to go looking to reach the 18,000 level in the short term level. After that, we could be looking at a move to 20,000 given enough time. Regardless, looking at this, I think you have to believe that the NASDAQ 100 is just simply going to continue to run higher. At this point in time, you just can’t do anything to short the market, unless of course you were to jump in and start buying puts in the options market because at least at that point you can limit your downside. However, I think we are light years away from seeing that play out.

