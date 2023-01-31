Nasdaq-100 Numbers To Know Before Tomorrow's FOMC Announcement

Tomorrow’s FOMC announcement is widely expected to result in a 25bp hike to the Fed Funds Target Rate. Specifically, the derivative markets are pricing in a 98.9% chance of 25bp tomorrow. Finally, the current market expectation is for another 25bp hike in March with an 85% chance of that currently priced by the market.

Now that we have daily index options, trading around macro events is much easier than in the past. We have been exploring macro events such as the FOMC or major economic numbers like we would look at individual stock options around earnings events. For the FOMC we took the reactions for each meeting in 2022 to see how the Nadaq-100 (NDX) behaved on FOMC days.

The average move on FOMC announcement day is +/-2.50% for all meetings last year. The pattern above is pretty interesting as NDX rallied four meetings in a row last year and then began a losing streak in September that currently stands at three.

We also priced one-day at-the-money straddles for each announcement to determine how well the market projected the subsequent move in NDX.

The dark blue lines represents ATM straddle prices on the close the day before FOMC announcements using options that expire on the close on announcement date. We find it interesting that despite some outlier moves, the straddle was underpriced more often than overpriced. In fact, a seller of an ATM straddle the day before an FOMC announcement who held their position in the close for cash settlement would lose 237.20 points over the eight announcement dates. Finally, 50% of observations resulted in a loss and the other half a gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.